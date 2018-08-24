IEBC Vice chair,Connie Maina,Margaret Mwachanya back after controversial exit

Confusion reigns at the independent electoral and boundaries commission,IEBC after two commissioners ,including vice -chair Consolata Nkatha and Margaret Mwachanya returned to office four months they announced their resignation.

The third commissioner,ambassador Paul Kurgat is said to have been spotted at the commission’s basement car park and is expected to report to work on Monday.

The commissioners are said to have sought audience with IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati who was not in office at the time but promised to issue a statement next week.