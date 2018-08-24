English VideosNATIONALNEWSVideos

IEBC Vice chair,Connie Maina,Margaret Mwachanya back after controversial exit

K24 Tv August 24, 2018
IEBC commissioners Paul Kurgat, with Consolata Maina and Margret Mwachanya announce their resignation in Nairobi, yesterday. Photo/ALICE MBURU

Confusion reigns at the independent electoral and boundaries commission,IEBC after two commissioners ,including vice -chair  Consolata Nkatha and Margaret Mwachanya returned to office four months they announced their resignation.
The third commissioner,ambassador Paul Kurgat  is said to have been spotted at the commission’s basement car park and is expected to report to work on Monday.
The commissioners are said to have sought audience  with IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati who was not in office at the  time but promised to issue a statement  next week.

