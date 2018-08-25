Homeboyz seek to run away with series

With three titles already in the bag and more series to go, Menengai Cream Homeboyz mission to reclaim their National Sevens Circuit overall title is surely within their reach as they head to Mombasa for the fourth round of this year’s Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit, Driftwood Sevens slated for this weekend at Mombasa Sports Club.

The deejays head to the port’s city of Mombasa having opened a commanding 15-point gap at the helm of the series standings with maximum 66 points and looks unstoppable as they search for their fourth straight series title which will surely put their quest to reclaim the title well beyond any other team’s reach.

Unsurprisingly Homeboyz have only lost once this season, a fete that no any other team had achieved, chalking up 17 victories out of possible 18 games over the three series played so far and the deejays remarkable form in the three series sees them boast a 94 per cent win-rate, the best of any side participating in this weekend’s games.

Stanbic Mwamba, beaten cup finalists at the opening two rounds sit a distant second on the log, 15 points adrift on 51 points and can only hope for an impossible to happen to cruising Homeboyz for them to sneak through to the overall title triumph while Kenya Cup defending champions KCB (49 pts), Top Fry Nakuru (41 points) and reigning circuit champions Kabras Sugar (35 pts) are but tired chasers in the best five team in the series race with three more series left to go.

Homeboyz, who last won the overall title in 2016 but lost it to Kabras Sugar in 2017, heads to Driftwood as series defending champions and are grouped top in Pool A which also features 1993 and 1998 Driftwood champions Mean Machine, fast-rising Menengai Oilers and hosts Regional Logistics, Mombasa.

In Pool B, Top Fry Nakuru RFC, beaten finalists at the Kabeberi Sevens and who have never won the Driftwood series, headline Pool B alongside Blak Blad, Resolution Kisii RFC and Silverstone Kisumu RFC in a fairly easy pool on paper for Wanyore while 2012-13 Driftwood champions KCB, 2009 champions Strathmore Leos, 2001 champions Resolution Impala Saracens and Kabras Sugar battle it out in a group of death in Pool C.

Pool D has Driftwood Sevens 12-time winners Kenya Harlequins, four-time winner Stanbic Mwamba, Nondescripts and Makueni. Quins will carry their rich winning history in this series and hope to hit the finals form that will carry them to reclaim Driftwood trophy they last won in 2016.

Driftwood Sevens tournament was first played in 1990 and has been a permanent fixture on the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) rugby calendar ever since. It was one of the pioneering tournaments when the National Sevens Circuit was incorporated in 1999 and remains a popular and permanent fixture on the circuit. – GIBO ZACHARY

2018 Driftwood Sevens Draws:

Pool A: Menengai Cream Homeboyz, Mean Machine, Menengai Oilers, Regional Logistics Mombasa

Pool B: Top Fry Nakuru, Blak Blad, Resolution Kisii, Silverstone Kisumu

Pool C: KCB, Kabras Sugar, Strathmore Leos, Resolution Impala Saracens

Pool D: Kenya Harlequin, Stanbic Mwamba, Nondescripts, Makueni