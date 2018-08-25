How to reduce your tax burden

Hellen Njeri @PeopleDailyKE

The true measure of the burden of a tax is the change it has in people’s economic situations. If your income level fluctuates from year to year, you may find yourself paying more than you expect at tax time. Here are few of the options you can safely avail to minimise your taxable income and eventually your tax liability without getting into the bad books of the taxman.

Division of tax

Some businesses have employed a number of people from the same family. They might be doing very little work, but they still take home a salary. This means that the family divides its income tax bill, rather than one of them who might be the boss of the company receiving all the income and so paying a larger amount in tax.

If only one person took all the income, they might also be pushed into a higher tax bracket. They may also pay less tax by sharing ownership of the company and paying themselves a dividend, rather than salary.

Total compliance

Some businesses or individuals believe if they will not cheat on their tax obligations they will not succeed or become wealthy. But looking around you will find an environment replete with success stories of companies that complied with tax laws from the start and have succeeded.

Some simple but important practices like keeping proper paperwork from your suppliers eg ETR receipts will help you to cut down on what you pay in taxes. More important, is continuous tax education which is recommended to keep up with any new tax legislation and loopholes one is likely to benefit from.

Tax exemption

Study your business operation and determine if it will qualify for registration with incentive giving bodies or allowed tax exemption. For example, tax exemption law on income tax for people with disability which is up to Sh150,000 per month or Sh1.8 million annually.

Also there is exemption from paying duty for importation of vehicles modified for their use or have assistive devices such as wheelchairs and walking sticks.

All you need is to acquire a certification with the disability council or take advantage of the new bill allowing a 15 per cent tax relief for people (Kenyans) buying houses under the affordable housing scheme and Finance Act, 2016 which says the interest portion of mortgage repayments will be tax-free up to Sh25,000.

Specialist adviser

If you do not know which tax rules and regulations are applicable to your business, hire a good and reputable tax specialist to either perform tax consulting job or tax compliance review. This will help you to avoid penalties and to take advantage of any government subsidies, levy available and make waiver applications.

Registered company

Some people prefer to operate companies with no proper legal paperwork. This forces them to constantly hide from the authority for fear of arrest. However, there are advantages of running a corporation properly. For example, one can take advantage of Value Added Tax (VAT) claims on all expenditure on goods spent to run the business.

Fuel paid to run around the business will soon have additional VAT, which can also be claimed back while doing returns, payments to suppliers and service providers one works with and include VAT can also be claimed back while doing monthly or annual returns. This cumulatively, will cut down on what the firm has to pay to the government.