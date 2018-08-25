Roots, rocks and reggae

Tell us about yourself

My name is Alexander Mutulu. I am 15 years old and I play the drum set. I am also the last-born in my family. I’m in Class Seven at St Clare Primary School.

How did you begin playing drums?

Mid last year, my sisters, who are twins, introduced me to Ghetto Classics, where they also perform. I had seen what music did to them and I wanted to be like them, and learn how to play an instrument. I wanted to play the violin but it was much harder to learn. Besides, it’s more fun playing drums. I trained for about three months, then I began to play and have been learning ever since. Now, I can even read music.

How do you strike a balance between your schoolwork and playing the drums?

Well, it’s not very challenging, since I am a day-scholar. When I’m free, I practise, but I love when we close school, because then, I can play most of the afternoons.

How often do you practice?

Everyday when I can, between 2-5pm. I can now play reggae and classic music. I am still learning how to play the other genres.

What’s that one show you’ve played at that is memorable?

This year, we as Ghetto Classics took part in a show at Carnivore. It was exciting to me because we played a different piece with a different team. I also played the jembe (rope-tuned skin-covered goblet drum played with bare hands) during this year’s Safaricom Jazz Festival at Kasarani.

What do you want to do in future?

I want to learn more music and play like Charity and Rogyne who play at Ghetto Classics, but I would love to pursue electrical engineering as a career.