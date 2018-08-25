Hybrid therapy.

Why this car?

Well, it started off aesthetically. From the first time I saw one of such models I thought it looked perfect. At first glance, most people can’t tell what type of car it is. Its aerodynamic shape and stance, although designed to maximise efficiency, inadvertently makes it look like a sports car.

Secondly, I wanted a car that represented a bit of who I am, and since I’m an electrical engineer, I was intrigued by the idea of a hybrid. The world is moving towards electrified cars and for me, getting into the whole hybrid idea was natural.

What do you love about it?

Mostly it’s the efficiency and hence economy. Being a hybrid, it is frugal at the pump and since I wanted to supplement the income from my electrical business by driving a cab, I thought it was best to get the most efficient car.

My clients love it because it’s a comfortable and cosy car and most of them actually tell me that it shouldn’t be used as a cab. However, it precisely can be used as a cab because the fuel savings mean the client gets to ride cheaper in a nicer car.

I average about 17 to 20 kilometres per litre. On a personal level, I like the fact that it’s so contemporary. We’re living in the transition to electrified mobility and it feels nice to be actively driving a car that is part of that whole transition.

What are some of the downsides?

Spares! They are available yes (and they are more or less the same as with other cars), but the problem comes in when you have to replace anything from the hybrid system. For example, the hybrid battery costs about Sh100,000 to replace.

There are a handful of people importing the batteries, so they take advantage of that and you more or less have to pay what they ask. If there were more parts importers, then they would definitely be cheaper.