Candid interview with DJ Nruff – entertainer

Which is your latest gadget?

Beats By Dre EP headphones.

What do you love about them?

They are compact and easy to carry. They are also flexible and quite hard to break and can easily control music on my laptop and phone.

Do you prefer the DJ software or the whole equipment set?

I actually prefer both because they give different qualities and outputs in regards to making really tight mixes, but all in all, it depends on what you want to achieve.

What’s your gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

My laptop. It’s basically my office.

A childhood gadget that you still treasure.

Jurassic Park The Lost World 3D holographic toy.

Your worst gadget ever and why?

Motorola V66 phone. Sometimes, the antenna used to unscrew itself, so the network kept on fluctuating.

As a DJ, what among your gadgets do you value the most?

My laptop.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

My iPhone, which cost Sh80,000.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

My phone. I’m always on it because it helps me communicate quick and easy and also helps me connect real-time with people through Apple Music, so I can upload my songs on it on the go.

Which app do you use most on your phone and why?

Shazam. I’m always watching shows and listening to new and old music that I haven’t heard. As a DJ and producer, I have to know names of these songs to help in my research and Shazam helps really well in this.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

I’d be a Transformer Action Figure toy.

The gadget you can’t live without and why?

I can’t live without my phone because I’ve set it up with so many things such as alarms, calendars, social media apps and clocks, which keep me going. Sometimes we automate social media posts, so that even when I’m not near it, it automatically post them.

What would you opt for if you were to upgrade one of your gadgets?

I’d opt to upgrade my laptop to the new MacBook Pro with a touch bar, as it’s more stable with softwares and is faster than what I have currently.

While shopping for gadgets, do you look for brands or the output?

Some brands have been made to look ‘quality’, which sometimes is not the case. So, I go for output, but also it has to be a recognised brand, but not necessary the biggest brand out there.

The gadget you always wish you had.

A Z-Jay Tablet. It’s a concept DJ controller made of three interconnected tablets that folds out to form a device with three touchscreen surfaces that mimic the ‘two decks and a mixer’ set-up.

What specs would a start-up DJ on a budget need?

One can start small with a basic 13-inch PC laptop, which can cost Sh25,000 and headphones for Sh5,000. In regards to equipment, simple controllers can go for Sh60,000. So, with less than Sh100,000 it’s possible to have a proper solid career as a DJ.