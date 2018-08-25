Swinging through the 90s

The music of the 90s has a special place in the hearts of people who grew up and or partied in that era. The New Jack Swing, old school hip hop and R&B genres had taken a back seat with the turn of the Century as music evolved. They are, however, making a comeback as has recently been witnessed in form of recent sampling of hit songs from that era.

New Jack Swing: The Good Loving Sensation event was held recently at the Carnivore Simba Saloon in Nairobi. Hundreds attended the event, which is quickly becoming a fixture on Nairobi’s entertainment calendar.

Organised by Mzuka Media Group and hosted by DJ E, the event featured performances by old school music guru deejays Ben and Andre. Event sponsors Bonfire Adventures awarded a holiday package for two to one lucky ticket holder.

“Many of the friends I grew up with kept urging me to host a theme night that catered for their tastes of music, which are similar to mine. By the time the Carnivore approached me to host a theme night; there was only one option for me – New Jack Swing.

I am not capitalising on the new wave of old school music. I am merely organising and hosting a theme night where I play music that I love for people with a similar taste. My payment comes in the form of watching people enjoying themselves thoroughly on the dance floor,” said DJ E.

“Partnering up with like-minded people leads to the success of any venture. I always enjoy playing alongside DJ E,” said DJ Ben.