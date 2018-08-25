King Kaka US-bound for Goalkeepers meet.

Things are looking up for Kenyan rapper, King Kaka. This September, the Ride or Die hit maker will be speaking at this year’s edition of Goalkeepers event in New York, USA, alongside famous names such as Trisha Shetty, Ed Sheeran, Bill Gates, Aranya Johar, Melinda Gates, Graca Machel and David Sengeh.

The event was founded last year by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as a catalyst for action, bringing leaders from around the world to share what is working, what’s not and to forge new partnerships for action against poverty.

Speaking to PD Wikendi following the announcement, Kaka said that the move was an encouraging factor in his social initiatives such as King Kaka Sanitary Campaign.

“It is a win for Kenya and it also means the world is watching what we are doing and it gives me more energy to do it more and more. I believe nothing is impossible,” he said.

An elated Kaka added that his invitation to speak at the event was an indication of good things coming his way, alluding he will be dropping his album later this year.