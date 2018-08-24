NEWS

Father allegedly marries daughter after abandoning wife in Kakamega

August 24, 2018
In what would be considered a bizarre incident, residents of Ikavale village in Shinyalu constituency of Bungoma county are reeling in shock after a 45 year old woman collapsed after realising that her husband who is HIV positive, had married their daughter and even impregnated her.

Confirming the incident area chief Bulopi Caleb said the daughter had been trying to separate her parents unsuccessfully, and that the mother regained consciousness after some hours.

