President Kenyatta expected to travel to USA to meet Trump

K24 Tv August 24, 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta is Friday evening expected to leave the country for an official visit to the United States Of America, where he is scheduled to meet US president Donald Trump,

The two leaders, are expected to engage on what the has been termed as issues of mutual importance at the white house.

 Already an advance team led by foreign affairs cabinet secretary Dr. Monica Juma  is in the us, to prepare the ground for president Kenyatta’s visit.

 The meeting between president Kenyatta and trump will re-affirm Kenya’s long-standing relationship between United States as a cornerstone for eace and stability in Africa.

