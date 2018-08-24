Knut finally suspends strike after talks with employer

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut)yesterday suspended the impending teachers’ strike after a deal with the Teacher Service Commission (TSC) was arrived at.

In an intense meeting that took close to six hours at the TSC headquarters, Knut and teachers’ employer agreed to form an eight-member committee to look deeper into contentious issues raised.

TSC Head of Communications Kihumba Kamotho termed the meeting successful where both parties agreed to hold a five-day retreat between September 30 and October 5 to address the issues.

“The meeting took place in a candid and cordial environment and addressed issues touching on promotion, career progression, teacher appraisal programme and transfers,” said Kihumba.

In the wake of school fires and unrest, Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion called for a teachers strike linking the wave to TSC delocalisation policy.

He had also called upon TSC to withdrawal of the appraisal and performance contracting, despite having signed the document that allowed it in 2016. “During the retreat, the issues will be addressed in a comprehensive manner,” he added.

TSC acknowledged that the strike could be as a result of implementation of 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) but is committed to amicably settle the issue.