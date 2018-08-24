LSK stages protest to demand Wine’s release

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) yesterday held a peaceful demonstration in Nairobi lobbying for the release of Ugandan musician-cum-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

LSK said the rights of Wine had been grossly violated. Led by an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, Pauline Kenyatta, the lawyers said every arrested person has a right to legal counsel and Wine’s right has been violated.

“We are definitely looking at gross violation of human rights,” said Kenyatta. She said the international community needs to ensure human rights are not violated.

“My message to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni is that there is need to balance between State security and freedoms of the people,” she said.

She added that many countries had ratified international conventions but they were not being implemented. “The right against torture, under the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), Article 401, has been violated,” said Kenyatta.

Bobi Wine, the Kyadondo East MP, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, was freed momentarily on Thursday by the Army Court after the State withdrew the charges but he was shortly re-arrested and charged with treason.