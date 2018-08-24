Pressure piles on NLC team to quit

Chaos erupted yesterday at a sitting of the National Land Commission (NLC) in Mombasa as civil society groups continued to pile pressure for the commissioners to resign.

Activists carrying banners stormed an NLC public hearing meeting on Kibarani land grabbing and demanded that the commissioners stop the meeting because their integrity was in question.

Community Human Rights and Research activists Fredrick Ojiro interrupted the meeting asking the acting chairperson Abigael Mbagaya to lead other commissioners in resigning. However, he, together with other activists, were ejected from the venue by policemen.