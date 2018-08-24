NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Pressure piles on NLC team to quit

Harrison Kivisu August 24, 2018
acting chairperson Abigael Mbagaya (pictured, centre).

Chaos erupted yesterday at  a sitting of the National Land Commission (NLC) in Mombasa as civil society groups continued to pile pressure for the commissioners to resign.

Activists carrying banners stormed an NLC public hearing meeting on Kibarani land grabbing and demanded that the commissioners stop the meeting because their integrity was in question.

Community Human Rights and Research activists Fredrick Ojiro interrupted the meeting  asking the acting chairperson Abigael Mbagaya to lead other commissioners in resigning. However,  he, together with other activists, were ejected from the venue by policemen.

