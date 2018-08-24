No more playing second fiddle, say Luhya leaders

Willy Mwangi @PdeopleDailyKe

Leaders from Western Kenya have resolved to work together for the betterment of the region as they pushed the government to bail out ailing sugar companies.

In a five point’s resolution read by Vihiga Governor Wilbur Ottichilo during the 15th anniversary of the death of former Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa in Kitale, the leaders said they had agreed to work together under unity of purpose, adding that this would change the political and economic landscape of the nation.

After signing the resolution which is to be submitted to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the leaders said the region would no longer play the supporting role in the politics of the country.

“It is not going to be business as usual where western Kenya has been perceived to be playing support role in the politics,” read part of the resolution.

The leaders further asked Uhuru to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the sugar scandal that they said has contributed to increased poverty in the region.

They accused private millers in the region of sugarcane poaching saying the regulator should provide guidelines on the issue of zoning to stop exploitation of sugar factories

“We urge the President to invoke powers given to him in the Constitution and establish a commission of inquiry into the sugar scandal that threatens the region’s economy,” said Ottichilo.

Speakers termed the late Wamalwa as a person who pushed for the unity of the nation. While calling on leaders from the region to emulate his late brother, Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the country needed a person with the kind of politics that the VP esposed in fronting the interest of Kenyans first in all matters.

Endebess MP Robert Pukose asked the government to address the plight of maize farmers. He criticised the government for failing to pay farmers who delivered their maize to the National Cereal and Produce Board (NCPB).