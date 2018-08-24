Review suits on rights abuse, Ntutu advises DPP

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick ole Ntutu has asked the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to review cases where the State has been sued for alleged rights abuses.

This came as Interior ministry sought to smooth relations with Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), asserting it will work closely with it to enhance human rights.

Ntutu urged the DPP to independently verify the cases, noting that some of them have dragged on for long. “We are aware many of the cases have persisted in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru courts for over a decade,” he said.

Ntutu who spoke on behalf of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the ministry will seek advice from the Attorney General on how to expedite the cases or have them terminated altogether.

It comes at a time the government is mired in lawsuits for alleged human rights abuse during the 2017 presidential elections.

Ntutu clarified the cases that will be reviewed include those where the government has been sued or vice versa on rights to picket and demonstrate.

Speaking at the launch of KNCHR strategic plan 2018-2023, Ntutu pledged to work with the commission to protect and promote human rights.

KNCHR chair Kagwiria Mbogori was upbeat the new strategic plan will help entrench the culture of human rights and fundamental freedoms among the public. “The commission will use the full range of its constitutive and statutory powers to advance equality and human rights in our country.”