Gakuya charged, released on Sh5m bond

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and 13 others were yesterday charged before an anti-corruption court with 27 counts relating to the loss of Sh39.8 million in tenders awarded to various companies.

Gakuya denied four counts of conflict of interest in tenders for repair of roads in his constituency and three counts of fraudulent acquisition of public property.

According to the charge sheet, being the MP for Embakasi North Constituency and patron of the development fund for the constituency, he knowingly held an indirect private interest in several tenders for construction of roads which led to payments of Sh39.8 million.

Althought the prosecution had opposed bail saying Gakuya could interfere with witnesses, Principal Magistrate Felix Kombo ruled that there was no compelling reason to deny the accused bail.

He released him on a bond of Sh5 million with a surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Sh2 million.