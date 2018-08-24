Baraza blames players attitude for shocking Sofapaka loss

Sofapaka coach John Baraza has rued the ill temperament and lack of composure by his charges which contributed to their 3-0 defeat by Gor Mahia in a SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match at Narok Stadium on Wednesday.

“It was a moment of madness that we all would wish to forget in a hurry. The failure by Kasaya (Wycliffe) to play with etiquette coupled with Aswani’s (Kepha) missed penalty early in the game came to haunt us. As a coach, I’m overly disappointed and would not want these state of affairs to recur,” said a visibly disappointed Baraza.

The tactician added: “Kasaya is an excellent and experienced goalkeeper and ought to have known better the repercussions of upending a goal-bound player inside the box.

The blunder he made ultimately cost us the match we should have won.” This was one match which may cause sleepless nights to Kasaya for the next few days to come after fouling Gor’s Lawrence Juma which earned the former a straight red card besides Sofapaka conceding a penalty which Innocent Wafula cooly slotted for Gor’s second goal.

The blunder by Kasaya was reminiscent of the one committed by AFC Leopards glove-man Gabriel Andika on April 2 against Tusker in Kericho when he opted to bring down Timothy Otieno as he was sent off before the victim slotted from the spot in a match the brewers won 4-2.

Things turned more awry for Sofapaka against Gor as they played one more man less after they exhausted their substitutions following Mohamed Kilume’s injury.

As Sofapaka received the wrath of Gor, Baraza deviated from his nature by criticizing the players over what he described as school-boy errors that gifted Gor an easy victory.