Stop the slideshows : DP Ruto tells opponents, asks them to let Kenyans decide
Deputy president William Ruto has told off his political opponents accusing them of sponsoring pollsters insisting that he will not be derailed by under the table tactics.
Speaking during a meeting with Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru a day after both dismissed an IPSOS poll that ranked them as corrupt Ruto told his opponents to wait for judgement day when Kenyans decide.
The deputy president spoke during a breakfast meeting with 33 members of the Kirinyaga county assembly a message that was reinforced during a fundraising meeting in Kisii later in the day .