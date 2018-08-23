English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Stop the slideshows : DP Ruto tells opponents, asks them  to let Kenyans decide

K24 Tv August 23, 2018
Deputy president William Ruto has told off his political opponents  accusing them of sponsoring  pollsters insisting that he will not be derailed by under the table tactics.
Speaking during a meeting  with Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru  a day after   both  dismissed an IPSOS  poll that ranked them as corrupt Ruto told his opponents to  wait for judgement day when Kenyans decide.
The deputy president spoke  during a breakfast meeting with 33 members of the Kirinyaga county assembly  a message that was reinforced during a fundraising meeting in Kisii later in the day .

