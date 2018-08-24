Alila, Kameta opts out of race to defend their KPBC, BAK seats

Leadership of the boxing federations in Kenya must be feeling the heat from certain quarters if recent pronouncements is anything to go by.

Though the source of the heat is yet to be known, last week’s announcement by Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) boss John Kameta and yesterday’s sentiments by his Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) Hillary Alila counterpart that they will not be defending their seats in upcoming elections for the two bodies point to a deeper problem within the boxing fraternity.

KPBC, the body mandated to run professional boxing in Kenya is to hold its Annual General Meeting in Nairobi tomorrow to ratify an election date after which the exercise will be conducted with Alila not participating.

Alila has, however, remained coy, only saying his wish is to oversee a credible and transparent election with tomorrow’s AGM set to iron out any outstanding issues before members could decide on the definite date for the electoral process.

“As we approach the end of our term, I would like to remind all that according to our constitution, it is the prerogative of the chair to direct the members on issues pertaining the date and venue of the meetings including an Annual General Meeting,” Alila said yesterday after a meeting with 20 professional boxers at Laico Regency Hotel.

“The road has not been rosy. We have faced challenges. However, we have managed to commit to our core values of ensuring transparency in management of funds, sponsorship and commissions,” added Alila, who said he did not have a preferred candidate, but advised the boxers to elect the right officials.

Meanwhile, his BAK counterpart Kameta says he is not “interested” in the seat and will instead focus on developing his business after ending his five-year term.

The BAK top brass is set to hold a governing council meeting in Nairobi this weekend and Kameta—who will not attend—claims senior officials in the association have developed a high leadership appetite, telling clubs to be wary of them.

“People are hungry for leadership positions yet they have very little ideas of leadership of sports federations,” said Kameta, adding that even if he decided to contest, he would not win because his rivals have mobilised majority of the members, mostly from disciplined forces, against him.

Kameta and assistant secretary general David Munuhe have clashed several times on various issues, the highlight being when BAK stripped Police of their 2017 title and handed it to KDF over “poor officiating.”