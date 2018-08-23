Embakasi North MP charged with shs.40m fraud

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and eight other persons were Thursday evening released on bond after denying charges of misappropriating 40 million shillings from the constituency development fund -CDF.

The MP and his co-accused denied the charges before Milimani anti -corruption court magistrate Felix Kombo before being released on a five million shillings bond and surety of the same amount or a cash bail of 2 million shillings .