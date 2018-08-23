English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Ugandan MP Bobi Wine remanded in custody until 30 August

K24 Tv August 23, 2018
Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni Thursday appeared to have bowed to mounting local and international pressure to release popular musician -cum- politician Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine only for him to  be re-arrested shortly after he was set free by a military court.
The badly emaciated youthful politician who appeared in court in crutches was  set free after the state withdrew charges of illegal possession of firearms levelled against him before he was re-arrested and charged with treason.

