Wamalwa memorial : Family marks 15yrs since the death of former VP

The much anticipated major political declaration by leaders from Western Kenya turned into an anti-climax with the usual calls for the evasive Luhya unity dominating the 15th anniversary of the death of former vice-president the late Kijana Wamalwa.

The leaders who had on Tuesday pledged to use the occasion to chart a new political path , instead dwelt on the politics of sugar with calls for a commission of inquiry into the contraband sugar saga.