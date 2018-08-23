English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Wamalwa memorial : Family marks 15yrs since the death of former VP

K24 Tv August 23, 2018
15th anniversary of the late Vice President Kijana Wamalwa's death. Photo/Courtesy

The much anticipated major political declaration by leaders  from Western Kenya turned into an anti-climax  with the usual calls for the evasive Luhya unity dominating the 15th anniversary of the death of former vice-president the late Kijana Wamalwa.
The leaders who had on Tuesday pledged to use the occasion to chart a new political  path , instead dwelt on the politics  of sugar with calls for a commission of inquiry into the contraband sugar saga.

