Actor Ninja and wife expecting baby number two.

Jeff Okello aka Ninja is not just an actor and a comedian—he is also a family man. The Mother-in-Law actor got hitched to his Finnish wife Katja Maria Huhta in 2018 and they have a daughter together.

The couple met in Nairobi’s Kayole estate where Katja, from Finland, was doing volunteer work. And the family is expanding; Katja is pregnant with their second baby. Ninja could not help, but flaunt his wife’s baby bump on Instagram as the beauty rubbed her hand against her bulging belly.

The famous Mother-in-law security guard has always shared the joys of fatherhood with his fans and has never shied away from showing off his gorgeous first born.