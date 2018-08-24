Lusaka leads probe into senators bribery claims

Anthony Mwangi and Dinah Ondari @PeopleDailyKe

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has convened a meeting of the House Powers and Privileges Committee over bribery claims in the Ruaraka land probe.

Members of the County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) have been linked to the bribery to go slow on the probe.

Lusaka, who chairs the Privileges committee, is set to lead the Tuesday meeting, whose sole agenda will be “deliberations of impropriety in relation to the senate CPAIC inquiry into possible loss of funds through the acquisition of land LR no. 7879/4 (part) by the National land commissions.”

It is expected that the committee will summon CPAIC members implicated in bribery claims as well as with land owner and businessman Francis Mburu, who alleged that the senators asked for a Sh100 billion bribe to write a “favourable” report on the matter.

“A meeting of the committee will be held on Tuesday 28 in committee Room 4, First Floor , Main parliament Buildings at 10am,” said a letter from Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye’s office dated August 22.

Mburu alleged that the senators demanded Sh100 million shillings to exonerate him from the land saga, adding that he had presented to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) an audio containing the conversation between him and the four members.

The privileges committee will meet a week after CPAIC chairman Moses Kajwang’ (Homa Bay) appealed to the Speaker to convene the committee and summon Mburu to substantiate his claims.

On Tuesday, Lusaka said it would be unfortunate if the allegations were found to be true as Parliament is supposed to be beyond reproach.

“We are hoping that the integrity of the house is maintained because it is the people of Kenya who send the honourable members to the house and they must remain honourable in everything that they do,” he said.

Parliament has been investigation a scam in which firms belonging to Mburu were irregularly paid Sh1.5 billion for the land hosting two city schools.

Kajwang said members wanted action be taken against any senator who may have breached parliamentary privilege.

“Similarly, firm action should be taken against Mburu if these allegations are unsubstantiated,” he told a press conference at Parliament Buildings.

Kajwang also requested the DCI to focus on unearthing the truth about the massive theft of funds in the deal.

He said Mburu had chosen to distract attention from his alleged criminal acts. The businessman, he said, together with his partners have attempted all tricks to frustrate the inquiry and to suppress the truth.