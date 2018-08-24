Are Ouko men sabotaging war on corruption?

The ongoing war against corruption has gained momentum and there appears to be no let-up in the hunt for corrupt individuals. However, this war will only run full throttle once all investigative and prosecution agencies catalyse it.

In the past, anti-graft campaign has always faltered because some rogue officials in investigating organs such as the police, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC) and office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have intentionally sabotaged it after money changed hands or for other vested interests.

This is the cause of heightened concern over claims linking some officers in the Auditor General’s office to underhand dealings to let criminals off the hook for pittance. That roguish behaviour could have crept into this office that Kenyans have been looking up to unravel the pilferage of public resources is worrying.

And to get to the bottom of the claims, People Daily set off on a sniffing mission and stumbled on disturbing revelations—some rogue staffers in Auditor General Edward Ouko’s office could be colluding with accounting officers at the National and County governments to abet graft.

“It’s a common trend for accounting officers to bribe auditors to drop queries. I am surprised your are learning of it now,” said a former Clerk of a defunct municipal council.

Our undercover investigations and interviews with county officials and parastatal staff revealed that the accounting officers blatantly buy their way out of their white-collar crime by bribing auditors tasked to probe management of public resources under their watch.

A senior official in a Central region county confirmed the bribery claims against accounting officers in devolved units. He said the amount offered for auditors to look the other way depends on the magnitude—amount involved—of audit query. The bribes range from Sh200,000 to Sh2 million.

Our attempts to get a comment from Ouko on the allegations did not bear fruit as he did not respond to our numerous calls and text messages.

Director of Corporate Affairs Wilfred Marube promised to respond to our queries today.

The concern has also been raised by the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee (PIC), with the members questioning why audit queries touching on some State corporations were being dropped only to emerge in the following financial year.

“We have been informed that the reason behind the introduction of queries which had been dropped is the fact that the auditors who dropped them did not erase the facts and documentation and so in a situation another auditor is assigned, they will reinstate the query as stated,” Committee chairman Abdulswamad Nassir recently said.

Another county official told us that accounting officers have established what they call “rainy day account”, whose proceeds are used to bribe auditors to drop queries which cannot be defended.

“Cash for the rainy day account are drawn from projects where procurement officers hike the cost to cater for this vital account,” said the official who sought anonymity.

Handsome bribes

To rogue auditors, State parastatals are money-makers, literally, as most queries involve huge amounts of cash and, therefore, attract “handsome bribes”.

Another source working with a State parastatal revealed that bribe-taking in the agencies is rife where huge amounts of cash exchange hands.

For instance, he said if the amount involved is more than Sh100 million, the accounting officer gives the auditors some inducement who in turn doctor the query to read Sh30 million or so.

“In other incidences, the accounting officer is allowed to hide receipts and other documents,” the source added.

In another incident in a Rift Valley county, accounting officers were allowed by auditors to alter the name of the hotel Members of the County Assembly had been booked in order to fit the amount spent.

“The amount spent was questioned since it was the same amount spent in a five-star hotel. The deal was simple, to have the auditors paid off to report that the MCAs were booked in another facility which charges the amount indicated,” said the source, who sought anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.

The one area which has become a cash cow for the auditors is the misuse of the Emergency Fund. While the Public Finance Management Act states that the Auditor General must be consulted before funds from this kitty are withdrawn, counties normally spend funds on fictitious claims only to allocate them as emergency in nature.

Ouko himself was at one time at the centre of graft claims as stated in a petition filed in the National Assembly last year which was, however, dismissed.

The petitioner had, among other things, accused Ouko of frequent foreign travels for private reasons, yet billing the taxpayers.

The petitioner, Emmanuel Mwagambo, had accused Ouko of procuring regional offices in Mombasa which were unoccupied for one year despite taxpayers coughing a whopping Sh10 million in rent.

He is also accused of a fictitious office partitioning contract amounting to Sh25 million and inflation of an audit software from Sh18 million to Sh100 million.

He further claimed the auditor has failed to prevent massive wastage of public funds as well as deal with nepotism in recruitment of staff at his office.