Nanyuki High student who died in school ‘suffered from acute Leukemia’.

Paul Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

The student who died while in school during holiday suffered acute Leukemia, an autopsy report has shown. Preliminary findings of postmortem examinations conducted at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary indicated that Joel Ichatha, a former student at Nanyuki High School suffered blood disorder.

Pathologist John Muthuri, said the Form Four student had extensive internal bleeding that affected major organs; the brain, liver, heart and lungs.

There were reports that the students were in school for holiday tuition but the school principal Oliver Munishi said the boys were tending to their agricultural projects for the Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) examination at the time of the incident.

“There was no tuition going on at the school at the time of the incident and we had even written to the Ministry of Education informing them that the students would be in school for the agricultural project in preparation for the exams,” he said.