Quit or get fired, Nyagarama tells ‘corrupt’ county officials

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama yesterday asked county officials that have been adversely mentioned in corruption to quit or face the sack.

The governor, who gave the ultimatum when he resumed office after two months medical leave, said some officers had taken advantage of his absence to mismanage funds under their dockets.

Addressing journalists in his office, he put on notice non-performing officers saying he will soon reorganise his government to bring on board those who can deliver.

“I also want to tell the non-performers that they should be prepared to quit because my government has no space for them,” he said, adding that he was elected to serve the people of Nyamira county and will, therefore, not allow those who were embezzling funds meant for development.

Nyagarama also pleaded with the medics who are on strike to resume duty and promised to address their grievances. “I a m asking the medics to be humane and resume duty as their grievances are looked into,” he added.