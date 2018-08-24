Absurdity of stealing from society to earn respect

Barnabas Gichunge

My father used to say that there are two types of people in life: those who know what they want and those who don’t. Whenever he asked a question, he was always impatient for an answer. So, I soon learnt that whenever there was a choice to be made, I better have an opinion.

Between bananas and pineapples, black leather and brown, he had no particular preference how I voted. The only important thing was that I had an opinion. And knowing what I want has generally served me well.

However, knowing what you want is sometimes not as simple as it seems. And this is something that anyone tempted down the road of corruption would be well advised to consider, particularly in the light of recent events.

As we watch the latest round of charges and arrests in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war on graft, we’d do well to remember the phrase: There, but for the grace of God go I.

We may look down on them, but the graft suspects are apparently intelligent people who seem to be doing very well in life. They hold positions of responsibility and power. They got where they are by knowing what they wanted and taking it. Without thinking of the ethics of the situation, my father would no doubt have approved.

However, I would argue that these people made a mistake before we even get to the point of moral judgements. They were mistaken in not knowing what they really wanted. You cannot become a world cup winner by stealing the world cup trophy. That way you only become a thief.

And to steal from your own society in order to become respected member of that society is just as absurd. Even if you succeed, you change the society whose respect you sought into something that you can no longer rationally respect.

If a public official is living beyond their salary, what does it mean? Well, in the old Kenya, they were to be envied. Admired even. They must be smart, astute even. But now, a public official who is living beyond their salary represents self-interest and the inability to do things the right way.

It is not something that people will admire. Who would envy the sleepless nights, waiting for the fraud squad to call particularly at the weekend?

The main change is that we have started to refuse to admire what is wrong. And that will have profound and long-lasting positive effects for the future and our youth.

Do you want to be the father who is hauled off on a Saturday morning in front of your expensively educated children? Do you want them to be ashamed when they realise where their privilege has come from? Of course not. That would turn the act of passing on privilege into nothing less than the sharing of criminal responsibility. —The writer comments on topical issues