Behind-the-scenes theatrics in Jomo Kenyatta succession

Alberto Leny @PeopleDailyKe

Jomo Kenyatta’s succession remained a hot issue from independence in the country’s high octane politics, as he had not unequivocally nominated a successor to presidency and Kanu leadership.

The Kikuyu elite surrounding him had sought to amend the constitution to prevent Vice-President Daniel arap Moi from automatically becoming the President, attempts which ultimately flopped.

But how did Moi navigate the intrigues surrounding Kenyatta’s succession? The late veteran journalist Joseph Karimi who wrote the book ‘The Kenyatta Succession’ together with Philip Ochieng, has an explanation.

It all dates back to Mzee’s sunset days when acclaimed heart specialist from South Africa, Dr Christian Bernard, in 1976 flew in from Johannesburg to review the President’s condition.

According to Karimi, Bernard may have let the cat out of the bag when he broke down during a speech before guests at a dinner in his honour, creating the succession battle.

Based on Bernard’s findings, the then Director of Special Branch (now NSIS) James Kanyotu met with Attorney-General Charles Njonjo, and Head of Civil Service and Secretary to the Cabinet Geoffrey Kariithi to discuss Kenyatta’s health.

They also discussed the sensitive and crucial dimension of the imminent succession of the President amid the previous calls by the Change-the-Constitution Group.

They reportedly concluded their meeting by mandating Kariithi to commence plans for Kenyatta’s smooth succession, in which Moi would eventually emerge triumphant. The humble former schoolteacher from Kabartonjo would trumph over the wily political heavyweights and schemers from the Mt Kenya region fronting the Gikuyu Embu Meru Association (GEMA). Moi’s unswerving loyalty to Jomo and the legal prowess of Njonjo carried the day.

He left the Change-the-Constitution Group that had orchestrated the clamour to block him from succeeding Kenyatta licking their political wounds.

Architects of the plot against Moi were led by the boisterous eccentric Rift Valley Gikuyu, Embu, Meru Association (GEMA) leader Dixon Kihika Kimani who argued publicly that “if an unscrupulous politician assumed power during the interim 90-day period after Kenyatta’s death, he could cause serious damage”.

Amid the brouhaha, Njonjo stepped in and sternly warned: “It is a criminal offence for any person to encompass, imagine, devise, and intend the death or deposition of the President”, stopping the perpetrators led by Kihika supported by Njenga Karume, Mbiyu Koinange, Njoroge Mungai, James Gichuru, Jackson Angaine and Paul Ngei in their tracks.

The group issued a statement to rebut Njonjo’s warning and even met President Kenyatta the next day at State House, Nakuru.

They were, however, greeted with a rude shock when Mzee disapproved of their approach saying the matter should have been conducted through a motion in Parliament, debated and decided upon by the elected representatives of the people.

