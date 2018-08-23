Sonko intensifies war against land grabbing in Nairobi

The Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday repossessed a grabbed public land in High Ridge Estate, Westlands constituency.

The land, which was previously earmarked for construction of High Ridge County Dispensary, was grabbed several years ago and sold to unsuspecting buyer.

Sonko warned that he will not relent in the war against land grabbing, and whoever has grabbed public land should surrender it back or risk being forcefully evicted.

“My administration won’t relent in efforts to reclaim grabbed public land. As promised we will not spare anyone in this campaign aimed at restoring to the public what belongs to them,” said Sonko.

Sonko has assigned a team of county officials to inspect all cases of land grabbing across the county.

On Thursday, Sonko sent the Nairobi City County Secretary Peter Kariuki, to reclaim back the High Ridge parcel of land and other suspected grabbed public lands in Nairobi.

Kariuki led the Nairobi County Government delegation to take over the High Ridge Land.

“I want to assure you that the Governor is fully committed in implementing his manifesto as promised to Nairobians. One of the major promises by the Governor was reclaiming grabbed public land and I can state here that this is just the start of the initiative,” said Kariuki

Kariuki was accompanied with acting Nairobi Health County Executive Veska Kangogo, County Health Chief Officer Mahat Jimale, County Attorney Lydia Kwamboka among others.

Speaking during the event Kangogo promised that the County Government will put up a fully equipped health center at the repossessed piece of land.

She further added that the county government will construct an Early Childhood Centre (ECD) at the same place.

Parklands/High Ridge MCA Jayendra Malde who was also present during the event, welcomed the move by Governor Sonko’s administration to repossess grabbed public land across the City.

“This is a welcome move by Governor Sonko and I want to encourage him to continue with the same spirit and repossess all parcels of public land that has been grabbed across the city. I just want to appeal to Nairobians to help the county government in identifying grabbed public land,” he said.

The team also toured North Ridge Primary School in Parklands where a private developer is said to have grabbed part of the school’s land.

They promised further investigations on the case before action is taken to reclaim the school land.