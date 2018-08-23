Nairobi residents want Sonko to go back to his City Hall office

Nairobi residents in collaboration with Bunge La Wananchi led by Henry Shitanda yesterday petition Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi to tell Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko to come back and work from his office in Nairobi.

While presenting the petition to Minority leader Peter Imwatok Makogeni (Makogeni MCA) on behalf of the Speaker who was out of office, the residents were unhappy lot having come to see the governor on several issue affecting Nairobian, but fail to meet him in his office.

The governor has been working at Mua Hills in Machakos following what he termed threats to his life after part of his security details were withdrawn, all his meetings with CEC takes place in Mua Hills.

While speaking at Milele FM yesterday, the Governor said he had nominated four candidates among them former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, Karen Nyamu, Marry Kagure and Jane Weru to be shortlisted as his deputy. The residents term it buying time he should just nominate one person to be vetted and appointed to serve as his deputy.

While at Holy Family Basilica to commemorate 40 years since Kenya’s First President Jomo Kenyatta died, Sonko walk past City Hall street but did not enter his office driving out in front of supporters who felt the governor does not want to work from his office, he left resident amazed.

“The county is headed in the wrong direction. The governor must come back serve the people,” said Imwatok.