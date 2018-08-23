NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Busia woman delivers baby weighing 6.3kg

Henry Andanje August 23, 2018
Everlyne Atieno with her 6.3kg baby boy at Alupe Hospital yesterday. Photo/HENRY ADANJE

A 35-year-old woman from Busia county yesterday gave birth to a baby boy weighing 6.3kg. Everlyne Atieno, a mother of six,  could not hide her joy after delivering the baby at Alupe Hospital, adding that  she had no complications during her pregnancy but had to undergo  Caesarean section during delivery because of the size of the baby.

“I was expecting to give birth to a baby weighing 3kg but I was surprised  to learn that my baby was 6.3kg after delivery,” said Atieno.

Busia Medical Superintendent Dr Faith Atieno said mother and baby are in good condition although they were being closely monitored before being discharged in a couple of days.

“We are still keeping an eye on him because his blood sugar was dropping below normal levels,” said Dr Atieno. In 2016, Atieno, who hails from Ong’ariama village, gave birth to a baby girl weighing 6kg but lost it shortly after. Four years ago, another woman also from Busia gave birth to a 7kg baby.

