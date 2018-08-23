Sonko picks four female candidates for deputy post

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has named four candidates to fill the position of Deputy Governor. He named those in the running for the position as former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, lawyers Karen Nyamu and Jane Weru and gender activist and insurance executive Agnes Kagure.

Nyamu sought to vie for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat but lost to Rachel Shebesh during the Jubilee nomination exercise in last year’s elections.

The position has been vacant since Polycarp Igathe resigned in January citing frustrations since he “had failed to earn the governor’s trust”.

It is understood that the governor is still consulting with the Jubilee Party leadership before submitting a name of the final candidate for vetting and approval by the County Assembly.

“I have found several ladies but I am still consulting with the Jubilee Party leadership to agree on a suitable candidate. I prefer a lady to take up that position,” Sonko said in an interview with Milele FM yesterday morning.

“I will soon have a deputy. Consultations are underway,” he added. Sonko reportedly received a list of 10 names before picking the four candidates for Nairobi deputy governor.

Asked about his nomination of controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna, whom he had several months picked to fill the position, Sonko said at that time, he had made the nomination to respect a Supreme Court advisory.

The advisory, issued in March, indicated that governors are free to pick new candidates to replace their deputies when that position falls vacant over a number of reasons including resigning and impeachment.

Sonko explained that he picked Miguna, who at the time was engaged in a deportation tussle with the Government, because certain individuals were piling pressure on him and wanted to blackmail him on whom to settle on.

“I appointed Miguna out of anger. There was a lot of pressure and intimidation and so I named Miguna,” said Sonko.

At the time, Sonko picked Miguna in line with a 14-day timeline issued by the court that ordered the nomination and presentation of the name to the County Assembly for approval as per the law.

The Assembly rejected Miguna’s nomination. However, Miguna also rejected the offer saying he was not consulted and termed the move a “malicious distraction”.

Sonko said the advisory opinion is silent on what happens when the person picked is rejected. Nairobi has been without a deputy governor for seven months.

Nairobi and Nyeri were the only counties without deputy governors but in May, Nyeri county assembly approved Caroline Karugu’s nomination.