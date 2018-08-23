Country records drop ‘in ethnic conflicts’

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The country has recorded a significant drop in the number of political hotspots after the famous handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) said the Handshake had seen political temperatures in the country cool down.

Speaking during the National Cohesion and Integration Conference organised by NCIC and former Parliamentarians themed “Towards National Healing and Reconciliation”, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka urged leaders to use current political tranquility to champion for development and shun ethnicity.“If we want to heal let us not talk of political debts.”

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua urged politicians to sort out issues that are common to everyone instead of advancing divisive politics. Hassan Omar, an NCIC commissioner said his team’s work had been made easier after the Handshake as there are no more ethnic conflicts to handle.

Statistics from the NCIC indicate that the national cohesion index has been built on issues of development and equity among Kenyans.

The outgoing NCIC chair Francis Kaparo made a plea to Kenyans to unite and urged legislators not to individualise the Handshake but instead cast their nets further to every Kenyan.

“We should not ask whose hand has been shaken but instead, ask which hand has not been shaken we go and shake it,” said Kaparo.

Former legislators led by their chairman Humphey Njuguna said they were ready to work with the government in bringing reforms of healing the nation from divisive politics.