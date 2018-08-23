NPS ratifies sacking of 50 top officers who failed vetting

Alvin Kariuki @PeopleDailyKe

The National Police Service Commission has ratified the sacking of 50 senior officers for failing vetting. Most of those who face the axe for flopping the integrity test, especially on graft and human rights abuse—initially 53— are in the rank of Chief Inspector. The decision was taken on Monday in a five-hour meeting at the commission’s office at Skypark Towers in Westlands.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, his deputies Edward Mbugua (Kenya Police) and Noor Gabow (Administration Police) attended the meeting. More than 1,000 officers of the affected rank were vetted in an exercise that ran between May and July.

“After deliberating on the list and accusations leveled on the officers, they all agreed that they be sent home. They will be given their letters,” said an officer privy to the goings on at the commission.

Last year, 127 traffic officers, out of the 904 vetted were dismissed, raising to 14 per cent, the number of officers found unsuitable, up from four per cent.

Some of the reasons for their removal included unexplained financial transactions, including sending and receiving money from fellow officers in the department, operating matatu businesses or receiving money from transporters and operators of towing services.

Other officers were dismissed over professional misconduct. The commission said vetting is mandatory even as it reviews appeals from those who were not satisfied with the verdict after the exercise.