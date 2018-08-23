Ouko queries governors Sh221.4m expenditure

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The Council of Governors (CoG) is now on the spot over unaccounted expenditure amounting to millions of shillings for the year ending June 2017 even as it stares at a possible eviction over rent arrears.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly by Leader of Majority Aden Duale, Auditor General Edward Ouko questions how the CoG spent Sh221.4 million in unexplained transactions.

Consequently, the council is on the spot for paying one lawyer Sh31.1 million for handling cases between the council and various government agencies yet there is no justification on how the said lawyer was appointed.

The cases the lawyer handled include one with the Senate, National Assembly and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Apart from this, other transactions that are questionable include staff loan fund, transfers from government entities, contributions from county governments, compensations to employees, legal domestic travels and subsistence expenses.

On the staff loan fund, Ouko raised concerns over Sh100 million that the council deposited with the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) after it entered into an agreement with it to finance secretariat employees’ special housing schemes who are employed on permanent basis.

According to him, the CoG went ahead and made the agreement yet the secretariat does not have a permanent staff. He said there was no explanation on rationale for the bank not to pay interest on the deposit yet the staff were paying to the bank interest on loans advanced to them.

In addition, the process of appointment of KCB bank as the scheme administrator was not documented to enable verification while the commitment of Sh100 million was not factored in the approved budget for the financial 2016/17.

On the rent arrears and contributions from the county governments to the council, Ouko raised concerns that some counties had not remitted their contributions amounting to Sh19.3 million to the secretariat and thus being the tenants, they faced possible eviction and litigation.

The CoG secretariat had entered in to a lease agreement with the garden properties limited in 2014 for office space at Delta Corner Tower where the 47 county governments were to take up and pay for some space to establish their liaison offices.

In addition, Ouko also claimed that the activities of the council were in jeopardy as eight county governments did not contribute monies at all for the devolution conference yet the COG in a meeting held on September 5 agreed that each county should contribute Sh12.5 million and Sh2 million towards inter-governmental and devolution conferences.

“However, out of the total expected revenue of Sh681.5 million, the secretariat received Sh290.2 million in respect of the two items from the counties in the financial year 2016/17.” adds the report.

Ouko also raised concerns over Sh43 million used for domestic travel and substance including Sh7.6 million in respect of helicopter and charter to a service provider during the year under review yet there is no documentation in support of procurement.