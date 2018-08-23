Most Kenyans back anti-graft war: Ipsos

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Over half of Kenyans are convinced that President Uhuru Kenyatta is sincere in fighting corruption, an opinion poll by Ipsos Synovate indicates.

At least 51 per cent of the respondents believe in Uhuru’s ongoing graft purge while 35 percent said he is not sincere. However, a majority of Kenyans—73 per cent—doubt that those charged with corruption will be convicted.

The survey released yesterday by Ipsos Synovate research analyst Tom Wolf was conducted against the backdrop of heightened fight against corruption which has seen senior State officials prosecuted.

“Only about half of all Kenyans are convinced of the President’s sincerity regarding this issue, despite his recent aggressive stance against it, though slightly more of his own Jubilee supporters than those of Nasa are among them. This is equal to the proportion holding this view in 2015 but which subsequently declined,” said Wolf.

The survey was conducted between July 25 and August 2 with a sample size of 2,016.The survey sought Kenyans’ opinion on political leaders, current and past, and their stand on corruption.

Of all political leaders, respondents ranked Deputy President William Ruto and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as corrupt.

The poll angered Waiguru, who threatened to sue Ipsos for depicting her as one of the most corrupt individuals. She accused the research firm of being used to drive a political agenda and propaganda.

“I will say this to Ipsos: Shame on you. Shame on you for pushing an agenda that you know very well is political. I have never been taken to court because of any matter regarding corruption.

So you cannot come and say that I am the most corrupt,” said Waiguru, accompanied by her deputy Peter Ndambiri and several Members of County Assembly.