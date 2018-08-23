Probe trader bribery claims, says Lusaka

The Senate has summoned members of the County Public Accounts and Investment Committee and the alleged owner of the Ruaraka land over bribery claims against four senators.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka yesterday directed the Powers and Privileges Committee to start the proceedings to establish claims by Francis Mburu that the senators asked for a Sh100 million bribe to write a favourable report.

The Speaker said he wants bribery allegations against four senators over the Sh1.5 billion shillings Ruaraka land saga probed.

Speaking on Tuesday, Lusaka said bribery allegations against legislators were demeaning the integrity of Parliament.

Mburu claimed that the senators demanded 100 million shillings to exonerate him from the land saga, adding that he had presented to the DCI an audio containing the conversation between him and the four politicians.

The Public Accounts and Investments Committee, which is at the centre of bribery allegations, had on Monday called on the Speaker to convene the Powers and Privileges Committee and summon Francis Mburu to substantiate the impropriety claims.

Committee chairperson Moses Kajwang said members had recommended that action be taken against any senator who may have breached parliamentary privilege.

“Similarly, firm action should be taken against Francis Mburu if these allegations are unsubstantiated and are found to be in contempt of Parliament,” he said.