Gakuya to be charged with misuse of Sh40m CDF money

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Embakasi North Member of Parliament is expected to be charged this morning after spending the night in custody over alleged misappropriation of the Constituency Development Fund amounting to Sh40 million.

James Gakuya was arrested yesterday afternoon by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and taken to Integrity Centre for pre-charge processing.

He will be charged with abuse of office and wilful failure to comply with public procurement laws and economic crime. “He is in custody in connection with misappropriation of County Development Funds amounting Sh40 million. He is going to spend the night here.” EACC corporate affairs director Yassin Amaro said. According to investigators, procurement regulations were flouted in awarding of tenders.

He is the latest high-profile individual to be arrested in the ongoing graft purge by a multi-agency team comprising the EACC, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji’s office and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Arrested two weeks ago, former Nairobi governor Evans Odhiambo Kidero will today be arraigned alongside six former county government senior employees and two traders to face fraud and economic crime charges amounting to Sh7 billion.

Others arrested include former Nairobi county secretary Lilian Wanjiru Ndegwa and former county chief finance officer Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba.

Gakuya and three other Jubilee MPs have been facing turbulent times within the party after they were removed as heads of parliamentary committees after defying the party’s preferred candidates.