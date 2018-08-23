AK forms oversight committee to help fight spike in doping

Athletics Kenya (AK) has moved to form an oversight team that will work hand-in-hand with Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) in fighting the rise of rampant doping amongst Kenyan athletes that has seen the country placed in World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) watch list for the third year-in-a-row.

AK is acting on a recommendation by the IAAF and Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) following back-to-back doping scandals involving Kenyan athletes.

“The country is in category A, the highest rank of probable doping culprits, of the WADA doping watch list alongside Ethiopia, Belarus and Ukraine. This is tainting the image of a country that has for the longest time been held in high esteem in athletics’ circles and something has to be done,” said AK Jack Tuwei.

The oversight team will bring together experts from eight different institutions and members from AK. The institutions include the Directorate Criminal Investigation (CID) who will have a representative well-versed with the fight against dope.

Others include the Ministry of Health who will have a presentative from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, the Inspector General of Police, Ministry of Sport, Immigration department, Council of Governors to help with the fight at the grassroots, Media Council of Kenya as well as Ministry of Education who will be engaged to include anti-doping studies in the curriculum.

“We have tried to eradicate doping through suspension and bans without much success and we have resolved to bring experts on board to seal any loop hole. As a federation we are doing this to see the country get out of Category A as well as protect our image. We will continue to protect all clean athletes by all means besides condeming those who engage in doping,” said Tuwei.

Tuwei was speaking after an executive meeting with all regional chairpersons that deliberated on the way forward for athletics in the country. The chairpersons have been directed to register all camps for ease of management.