Parliament summons PS Kaberia over unaccounted monies

A watchdog committee of parliament has summoned Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia to appear before it on Monday over Sh 1.7 billion expenditure by the ministry during the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Under 18 World Youth Championships held in Nairobi between July 12 and 16, 2017.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) wants Kaberia to explain how the ministry spent the money after Auditor General Edward Ouko raised queries over the expenditure which was part of the Sh3.5 billion allocated to the ministry in the championships preparation.

Addressing a news conference yesterday, chairperson Opiyo Wandayi revealed that the committee resolved to invite Kaberia as he is the accounting officer of the ministry.

Wandayi said that he expects the PS to come with all the officers involved in the planning meetings of the championship as flagged by Ouko in the 2016/2017 financial year.

Kaberia was expected to appear before the committee in early September but the committee pushed the meeting to next week due to the new audit queries revealed by Ouko, he said.

He will be expected to shed light on audit queries in the 2014/2015, 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 financial years.

He said: “We had scheduled to examine the accounts of the Ministry of Sports for the 2014/2015 financial year in the month of September but because of public interest on the matters raised by the AG in the 2016/2017 financial year we have brought forward our meeting to Monday August 27 at 10.00.”

The move by the committee came after Ouko in his report revealed that Sh 1.7b spent by the ministry could not be accounted for.

In his report tabled in the National Assembly by the Leader of Majority Aden Duale, Auditor General Edward Ouko revealed that the State department for sports and development was allocated Sh1.7 billion, sports Kenya Sh1.1 billion and Kenyatta University Sh689.6 million.

During the championships, the government had formed a committee to manage the funds that comprised representatives from the State department, government sports organisations, security departments and other stakeholders.

But in his report, Ouko queried how the money was spent on grounds that it was riddled with procurement irregularities – single sourcing, unsupported expenditure, unaccounted for medical supplies as well as lack of documentation.

In particular, the report to be considered by PAC reveals that part of the unaccounted for money includes irregular pending bills amounting to Sh138.2 million.

In addition, the other expenditures include Sh349.6 million that was incurred through direct procurement, which is against the Public Procurement and Disposal Act of 2015, another Sh66 million which was also controversially set aside for the procurement of taxi services where M/S Pewin Cabs limited was paid Sh23.8 million above the market rate as well as an expenditure of Sh204.1 million that was not supported by the relevant documents.

Further, Ouko also revealed that another Sh67.5 million was paid to M/S Patel studio for the procurement of media agency services and Sh70.5 million to M/S Inter Management Group for sports marketing and event yet no advertisement was issued for request of proposals and the evaluation reports as required by the law.