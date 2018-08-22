English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Kenyans mark 40 years since the death of the founding father

K24 Tv August 22, 2018

Mzee Jomo Kenyatta takes the oath during his swearing-in as Kenya’s first Prime Minister on June 1, 1963 in Nairobi.

Presdient Uhuru Kenyatta, today led the country in commemorating the 40th anniversary of the death of the founding father of the nation, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, in a ceremony attended by members of the first family and a host of other dignitaries.
The president, his deputy William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, urged kenyans to reflect on the aspirations of the founding fathers and build a better Kenya.

