Kenyans mark 40 years since the death of the founding father
Presdient Uhuru Kenyatta, today led the country in commemorating the 40th anniversary of the death of the founding father of the nation, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, in a ceremony attended by members of the first family and a host of other dignitaries.
The president, his deputy William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, urged kenyans to reflect on the aspirations of the founding fathers and build a better Kenya.