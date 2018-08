President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned politicians to stop politicising his handshake with opposition leader Raila Odinga .

Speaking during the 40th anniversary memorial service for the founding father of the nation president Jomo Kenyatta at the Holy Family Basilica.

The president termed the handshake as a much deeper understanding between him and Odinga.

Odinga who also attended the service termed the handshake as the dream of the country’s founding fathers to unite the country.