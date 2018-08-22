English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

EACC detectives seize Embakasi North MP, 3 other suspects

K24 Tv August 22, 2018
2,454 Less than a minute

Embakasi North MP James Mwangi Gakuya and three other officers in his constituency development committee will be  spending the night at the  ethics and  anti corruption cells, for allegedly awarding road construction contracts  worth 40 million shillings to companies associated with the MP.
A press release from the  anti corruption commission has indicated that Gakuya misappropriated the funds in the financial year 2014- 2015 , and will be arraigned tomorrow .

Show More

Related Articles

August 22, 2018
2,443

Woman delivers baby boy weighing 6.3kg

August 22, 2018
2,440

Kenyans mark 40 years since the death of the founding father

August 22, 2018
2,441

President warns against politicizing pact with Odinga

August 22, 2018
2,466

Gavana Waiguru atishia kushtaki Ipsos kwa kumhusisha na ufisadi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.