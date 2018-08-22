EACC detectives seize Embakasi North MP, 3 other suspects

Embakasi North MP James Mwangi Gakuya and three other officers in his constituency development committee will be spending the night at the ethics and anti corruption cells, for allegedly awarding road construction contracts worth 40 million shillings to companies associated with the MP.

A press release from the anti corruption commission has indicated that Gakuya misappropriated the funds in the financial year 2014- 2015 , and will be arraigned tomorrow .