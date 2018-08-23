MPs push to amend law capping borrowing rates

Banks could again be at liberty to set interest rates according to their own risk assessments by re-pricing loans after the National Assembly Finance Committee recommended amending the Banking Act through the Finance Bill (2018).

If the committee’s proposals go through, banks will be at liberty to change assessments in a move that will instantly favour them from upward re-pricing of loans.

Prior to the rate caps, interest rate on some bank loans stood at 20 per cent, with individuals and shaky companies taking the most expensive debt. However, Kiambu Town Member of Parliament Jude Jomo, who successfully pushed for the Banking Act Amendment in 2016 which led to the capping of interest rates, has moved a raft of amendments seeking to defeat the committee proposals.

Jomo’s amendment seeks to retain the interest capping at the maximum rate of not more than four per cent of the Central Bank Rate which has lowered the cost of borrowing.

“The Bill as it is seeks to reintroduce high interest rates that consumers in the country were faced with, which included rates of up to 30 per cent before the amendment of the Banking Act which introduced the famous section 33B simply known as the capping section,” Jomo said.

High interest rates the MP, says, stalls economic growth as expensive loans increase cost of doing business.

“If Parliament removes capping what will happen to thousands who have already borrowed? What will happen to those who were intending to borrow because of the attractive rates?” posed Jomo. In his contribution, Jomo told members that most banks were deliberately slow or declined to give loans to individuals, the informal sector (Jua Kali) and the Small Middle Enterprises (SMEs). Banks have been complaining that they have suffered since the rolling –out of the rates cap law two years ago.

But Jomo argues that the quarterly and annual financial reports published by banks in the last 18 months show that none of them has made losses. “The profits are actually increasing. For instance, in their half year reports for 2018, KCB made Sh12.1 billion which translates to 18 per cent increase from last year. Equity Bank, Sh11 billion up from Sh9.4 billion and Cooperative Bank, Sh9.98 billion representing an increment of 7.6 per cent,” said Jomo .

The Finance Committee chaired by Joseph Limo (Kipkelion East) was last week holed up in a hideout in Mombasa with top Treasury officials where they hammered a deal to delete Section 58 of the Finance Bill which deletes Section 33 of the Banking Act which introduced capping.

Jomo is further seeking amendments to introduce new clauses by inserting section 58A which amends the banking Act by inserting new section 33B. A new Section 33C will require every bank of financial institutions to set aside at least ten per cent of its loan portfolio for lending to small and medium scale enterprises. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been putting pressure on Parliament to repeal the interest rate controls affected in September 2016.

Rotich says the decision will boost banks’ profitability adding that it is meant to support economic growth by reviving lending to the private sector. He proposed to amend the Banking (Amendment) Act, 2016 by repealing section 33B of the said Act in his budget speech.