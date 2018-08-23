How we are gambling away our nation’s future

Janet Nzisa

Gambling is detrimental to school-going children. Negative effects can range from wanting social skills to poor academic performance.

The stakes-playing game has lately entrenched itself in our young, with children young as 10 becoming unrelenting gamblers.

Surprisingly, the problem is neither concentrated in the urban settings nor rural areas. Gambling is affecting children all over the country, regardless of their socio-economic background.

The compulsion that comes with the game of chance, is significantly outweighing its fun, with pupils spending the better part of their school holidays in gambling spots, at the expense of studies or other more socially beneficial activities.

Indeed, gambling is as addictive as drug and substance abuse. It does not help the situation that betting games are widely advertised all over the media, accompanied by intense jubilation by lucky winners.

Add this to the depiction of gambling as a chance for less privileged people to transition from a lower social class to a upper one – which the advertising in the media does with real examples.

Because of exposure to this kind of advertising, many children are actually convinced gambling is a quick way to making money and becoming rich instantly.

As a matter of fact, there are parents who themselves are hooked to gambling because of the get-rich-quick belief, thus encourage their children to do the same.

Even for children whose parents are against gambling and try to discourage them, technology gives them the way around their parents’ regulation.

Online gambling has become an easy option for tech-savvy youngsters. And it is becoming increasingly difficult to decide what children can or cannot access on the internet, which is now only a mobile phone away.

To add to this, gambling machines are within easy reach to many children, with some charging as little as ten shillings.

It should be a matter of concern how a standard three pupil manages to raise money for gambling.

Some spend the whole day in gambling spots, either playing or spectating, as their friends play. Surprisingly, wagering money or valuable items in the uncertain outcome, is not a deterrent.

A recent survey reveals that Kenya has the highest number of betting youth in sub-Sahara Africa. The reality is that children are busy playing games of chance as parents spend time engaging in socio-economic activities.

To put it bluntly, many parents are not concerned about of how their children spend their school holidays.

It is time the government came up with more stringent policies to regulate gambling, lest we lose a generation.

Besides the negative effects of gambling on school performance and social skills, we are bringing up a generation of lazy people who do not believe in hard work. —The writer is a teacher in machakos