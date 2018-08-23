Sustain pressure in anti-corruption crusade

Suba Churchill

Robert Klitgaard, a former Dean and Ford Distinguished Professor of International Development and Security at The RAND Graduate School, Santa Monica, California once made a statement that has striking similarities to the ongoing purge on corruption in Kenya.

In a paper published in the Finance and Development journal in March 1998, Klitgaard observed: “Combating corruption is such a difficult and sensitive issue that many political leaders who support such efforts in principle are hesitant to undertake them in practice”.

Indeed, for most political leaders, fighting corruption of the kind that has become a way of life in Kenya is politically suicidal. Nothing demonstrates this reality better than revelations by President Uhuru Kenyatta that he has lost friends because of his anti-corruption efforts.

The friends, most likely from political and business spheres, seem to have been putting pressure on the Head of State to stop demolitions of buildings on riparian land and road reserves, and probably abandon the purge on corruption that has tainted Kenya’s international standing.

By the time Uhuru intervened, corruption in Kenya had become an epidemic. Political leaders and government officials at the top had become monopolists unwilling to sacrifice their rents, and the conniving businesspeople, known as tenderpreneurs in Kenyan parlance, willing purveyors of “speed money” to facilitate consideration by government officials of their business interests.

So it takes great political courage to disrupt the status quo. This is why the political will that Uhuru has demonstrated in recent weeks and months, leading from the front, as he should, in the war on corruption must be supported by people of goodwill. Conversely, the shameful betrayal by the National Assembly that threw out an inter-committee report on illegally imported and poisonous sugar must be condemned in equal measure.

If there is any lesson to learn from countries that have successfully waged the war against corruption, it is that while virtually all forms of corruption are proscribed, it takes more than anti-corruption laws and agencies to slay the graft dragon. Many countries have enacted policies and legislations proscribing all forms of corruption, but lack of political will has put paid to any efforts to eradicate the menace.

As corruption reigns and its purveyors thrive, society is the loser, with the symptoms that are all over the place for those with eyes to see. In recent weeks, the media have been awash with highlights symptomatic of corruption. We have been informed how the corrupt are able to undercut the justice system. Politically-connected suspects are released while those arrested with them remain in custody.

A week ago, a section of the print media reported how patients are being grossly overcharged in some hospitals for medicine and procedures. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission told us how patients in Turkana pay Sh400 for Panadol that costs Sh7 in Nairobi.

Our rivers are drying and the few that are still flowing are choking in effluent and filth.

We have been told how poisonous rice and contraband that have been declared unfit for human consumption still find their way into food stores. And when such substandard goods are sold at throw-away prices, they obviously undercut the Big Four agenda, especially the manufacturing pillar whose products will obviously be too expensive for Kenyans to purchase.

We have watched in disbelief as leaders incite those who have encroached on the water towers not to move, unless and until they are compensated. That would make Kenya the only country where beneficiaries of corruption are compensated when public utilities and facilities that they acquired illegally are reclaimed!

But all is not gloom. Uhuru’s renewed vigour in the fight against corruption, and the impetus this has given to hitherto moribund anti-corruption agencies, has seen the country make progress.

With the National Assembly that has a constitutional mandate to oversight the Executive seemingly conflicted, the civil society and the media should pile more pressure to sustain the purge. Otherwise it will run out of steam.—The writer is the presiding convener of the Civil Society Reference Group