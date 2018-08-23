Corruption suffocates ideals of independence

First President Jomo Kenyatta’s 40th memorial service yesterday was an opportunity for the leadership to rededicate itself to the ideals of the Founding Fathers. President Uhuru Kenyatta captured the moment in his call for unity that is deeper than seasonal agreements between political leaders.

It is call that should be echoed by all Kenyans of goodwill. While political pacts are good, they have in the past proved to be momentary, often crumbling at the slightest signs of trouble or when interests shift, as they often do.

A nation cannot be built on such quicksand. A strong nation can only rest on a deeper foundation of national ideals and ethos that govern the conduct of every citizen big or small. It is about developing a national identity, a Kenyaness that goes beyond the name. That can be achieved in many ways including a dedication to adherence to laws, rules and regulations that govern the nation. A nation also has unwritten rules that regulate how citizens conduct themselves and relate to each other.

For nationhood to have true meaning, the laws, rules and regulations must apply to all their standing in society notwithstanding. That would for instance, go a long way in winning the fight against corruption, which is one of the biggest enemies of progress.

Corruption can only be wiped out if, as Uhuru said yesterday, it is fought by all whether they are in or out of government, and if no one is spared for whatever reason, in the purge.

The anti-graft fight would also be half won if corruption were frowned upon in the Kenyan culture, while honesty in the conduct of public affairs encouraged and rewarded. It would mean citizens, particularly those in positions of power and privilege, would strive to achieve this national ideal.

Forty years after the exit of the Founding Father, and nearly six decades after independence, Kenya can achieve the objectives and hopes of the independence generation by rededication to ideals that build great nations.

Corruption is certainly not one of them. It militates against the Founding Fathers’ objectives by keeping a majority of citizens in poverty while enriching a dishonest few, denies citizens access to quality healthcare and stands in the way to achieving universal education.

Eradication of ignorance, disease and poverty — the challenges the first generation of Kenyan leaders faced and purposed to fight — will, therefore, remain a pipe dream unless we first win the war against corruption.