Purge on graft bulging with past irony

The chickens have come home to roost. Or have they? Is the popular ongoing fight against corruption a white wash, or are we finally in the throes of a bloodless revolution that will restore this country? Have we heeded the final warning or, like the Titanic, we will hit rock bottom wining, dining and dancing?

Your guess is as good as mine. However, I would not judge those who choose to be cynical. It is not the first time that we have seen high ranking personalities being hurled to courts of law to face graft charges. Buildings have also been demolished before for being in illegal places. We have heard the tough talk for eons!

So, pray, what is different this time? Kenyans have become accustomed to red herrings, and many hold a cynical view of current developments. A sceptic would say that the government needs to show the global community that it is cleaning its act for a couple of reasons.

In addition to extending our begging bowls to the International Monetary Fund in order to plug in our scary Sh5 trillion public debt, President Uhuru Kenyatta is soon travelling to America for an unprecedented one-on-one meeting with his counterpart Donald Trump. The president also has a date with UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Nairobi at the end of this month.

The irony of the apparent anti-graft putsch is that it confirms what government critics have been drumming over the years. That we have a totally corrupt administration whose only remedy is a total overhaul. Do not also forget the irony that some spear headers of this fight should be in jail themselves.

Few are clean, from the lowly office messengers used to hide files in public offices for a token, to Cabinet secretaries mismanaging billions of shillings in annual budgetary allocations. Not even I, who is pontificating from my high horse. I plead guilty of bribery!

Meanwhile, someone needs to be courageous enough to tell the king that he is exposed. Once bitten, twice shy. Kenyans cannot be taken for a ride forever. As I draft this article on Tuesday night, motorists were being mobilised by the Motorists Association of Kenya to abandon their cars yesterday morning to protest the punitive fuel increase to an all-time high of Sh130 per litre from September 1.

Could it be, at last, the middle class has smelt the coffee, and has awoken from denial? We can wax lyrical forever about how Kenya is a fast growing economy, but we are simply fooling ourselves. The simple truth is that corruption is the weak link on Kenya’s march towards national development.

Methinks we ran out of luck long time ago, but still keep on tempting fate. Even our legendary resilience and hard work can only be stretched so far. As a preacher would say, the time is nigh. We must repent now or risk national damnation.

Kenyans will believe in the current war if they see the high and mighty not only sentenced to serve long jail terms, but also stripped of their illicit wealth. We shall also sing hallelujah when all condemned buildings are bulldozed, regardless of their owner’s political clout.

The writer is the executive director, Centre for Climate Change Awareness. — [email protected]