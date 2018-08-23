Appeals court throws out Pan Paper ex-employee’s time-barred petition

The Court of Appeal has rejected an intended petition to the Supreme Court seeking interpretation of labour laws.

A former employee of Webuye-based Pan-African Paper Mills, Jared Makhakha, suffered a blow after the three-judge Bench ruled it had no power to entertain an appeal beyond the 14-day deadline after the contested judgment.

“We are not aware of any provision of the law that gives this court the mandate to grant leave for the filing of an appeal out of time on behalf of the Supreme Court,” said Appellate judges Gatembu Kairu, Kathurima M’Inoti and Fatuma Sichale.

Makhakha was aggrieved by the dismissal of his labour dispute with the paper miller on April 13, 2011 by Appellate judges Riaga Omolo, Erastus Githinji and Daniel Aganyanya.

He now wants the Supreme Court to clarify the Labour laws on when an employer ought to pay an employee who is absent from work and, secondly, when an employer can terminate services of an employee.